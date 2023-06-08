The annual Fieldays at Mystery Creek is the southern hemisphere's largest agricultural event.

Fieldays, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural event, this year celebrates its 55th year.

This iconic New Zealand event brings town and country together to honour and champion innovation, education and globalisation.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Fieldays in June,” said Peter Nation, CEO of Fieldays. “After the challenges of the past few years and more recently the adverse weather events, we are looking forward to bringing everyone together to reconnect and regroup.

“Fifty-five years of Fieldays is a pretty amazing milestone and one that we don’t take for granted.”

From the first Fieldays in 1968 held at Te Rapa Racecourse in Hamilton, there has been a lot of change and growth over the years.

Visitors to Fieldays 2023 can expect to see more than 1000 exhibitors showcasing the latest in agricultural farming equipment, technology, innovation and agri-services.

Fieldays are pleased to announce that visitors will again be in to win an Isuzu D-Max Ute thanks to Isuzu Utes New Zealand.

Visitors will have three chances to be in to win by linking their ticket to the Fieldays App, visiting the Isuzu Utes New Zealand site and scanning their Smart Band at the tag station and returning their Smart Band as they exit the event at the gates.

The Fieldays Hauora Taiwhenua Health & Wellbeing Hub supported by Mobile Health, will no doubt again be a popular site. Providing a one-stop shop for health check-ups and medical advice. The health providers and services within this hub have a much-valued and appreciated presence to visitors and exhibitors alike.

The careers hub will be offering panels. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

For those thinking about a career change or soon to be leaving school, the Fieldays Opportunity Grows Here (OGH) Careers Hub hosted by MPI, will be offering panel sessions as well as the Careers Trail. Helping job seekers connect with potential employers, the trail was extremely popular last year showcasing different pathways available in the primary sector.

Last year’s new hub on the block, the Fieldays Forestry Hub gave visitors the opportunity to learn about the forestry sector with over 30 sector organisations under one canopy. Returning this year, the hub will once again showcase the many facets of the industry and how the sector has a vital role in mitigating climate change.

A sustainability hub will be at Fieldays showing the continued commitment to sustainability.

Showcasing Fieldays continued commitment to sustainability, 2023 sees the launch of the Fieldays Sustainability Hub in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). As well as visiting the Hub which features a select number of sustainability-focused organisations, people can also join the Sustainability trail throughout the site visiting other exhibitors highlighting their sustainability practises.

The Fieldays Innovation Hub, championing Kiwi ingenuity at its finest, will be showcasing the best innovators in the sector. The coveted Fieldays Innovation Awards will be announced on Thursday, June 15 with over 48 entrants in three categories as well as the Young Innovator of the Year Award.

After a hiatus last year, the Fieldays Tractor Pull is back and nothing is better than seeing the mud flying, spectators on the bank and engines hissing as they battle it out on the course. Proudly sponsored by Case IH and Corson Maize, riverside at Mystery Creek will be standing-room only.

Both the Fieldays Fencing and Excavator Competitions like the Tractor Pull are crowd favourites and showcase a part of kiwi rural life at its finest. Daily competitions commence just after the gates open daily.

Shaping up to be one of the best events yet, with so much to see and do for visitors of all ages Fieldays 2023 is not to be missed, 14-17 June.