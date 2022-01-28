The Magic Flute cast and crew are disappointed about the cancellation of the show.

The Magic Flute cast and crew are disappointed about the cancellation of the show.

Festival Opera is disappointed to advise it has made the difficult decision to cancel the planned season of The Magic Flute, which had been due to be presented at the Napier Municipal Theatre this month.

Under the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 protection framework red setting, it is impossible to deliver the opera because of the restrictions on audience numbers, the large number of performers, orchestral players and crew and the new set of risks and challenges to working together associated with Omicron, Festival Opera co-founder Sarah Walmsley says.

"Festival Opera acknowledges the current challenges being faced by the creative sector and the uncertainty and disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic response. We would like to thank the cast, crew and volunteers for the understanding, efforts and resilience demonstrated through this period," Sarah says.

"At the front of decision-making is the kaupapa of parent organisation the Prima Volta Charitable Trust (PVCT) - 'Wellbeing through music', and the immense power of using opera as a tool for positive change and community engagement.

"Normally the staging of the annual opera season during the Art Deco Festival represents a critical and galvanising experience for everyone involved in the production, particularly for the young singers of Project Prima Volta (PPV) and PPV Junior, for whom many life-altering shifts are made during the intensive rehearsal and production stages.

"Due to Covid-19, PPV and PPV Junior groups have not had the chance to take the stage since the season of CAV+PAG in 2020 and this cancellation is another blow to their journey and the positive social impact the programmes deliver."

Festival Opera co-founder Anna Pierard says for now the focus "remains on the journey, not the destination" .

Festival Opera hopes to resume the production in 2023 and this will be confirmed in due course. The production of the Magic Flute was to feature a talented line-up of Kiwi opera singers based in New Zealand and overseas and the company hopes to secure the artists to return in 2023.

"Festival Opera would like to acknowledge the individuals, funders and organisations that have supported this production. As a community-led arts organisation it would not be possible to stage opera without the many and varied forms of support Festival Opera receives. In particular, we would like to thank major funders Creative NZ, Pub Charity, the Dame Malvina Major Foundation and Greenmeadows New World," Anna says.

Festival Opera is eligible for underwriting support for The Magic Flute from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage through its Event Support Scheme, and is grateful to be able to meet committed costs through this fund, Sarah says.

■ All tickets that have been purchased are able to be refunded in full by contacting Ticketek on online@ticketek.co.nz or visiting the Napier Municipal Theatre box office Monday - Friday 9am - 3pm. Patrons should allow up to 30 working days for the refund to appear in their account. Please note there is currently a three business day maximum time frame for callbacks with Ticketek.