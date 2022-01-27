A three-peat at McLean Park would be bolstered by an uber-local hospo presence, writes Mark Story. Photo / NZME

Anyone disinterested in cricket should still find McLean Park's pending three-peat something to smile about.

New Zealand Cricket has announced a huge shake-up to its schedule which will see all three T20 international matches between the Black Caps and Australia played in Napier.

The March move is aimed at mitigating Covid-19 risks for the Black Caps and White Ferns as well as international sides visiting the country.

It's a rare windfall Covid-19 has thrown our way. A hat-trick.

Yet there are losers.

The three T20 matches against the Black Caps in March originally included two games in Wellington and one in Napier, which means the venues and centres that have lost fixtures will be hurting.

Notwithstanding that, and the fact a worsening Omicron scenario could scuttle the plans, this is, for now, great news and should be celebrated as such.

Because while cricket tragics will be frothing at the bung to see a trifecta of matches against our staunchest rivals on Ahuriri home soil, our hardest hit industries of this cursed mutating virus will also be happy.

Tourism and hospitality, that is, will both earn (and deserve) a nice dividend.

That's what edges cricket fans' delight at this news - three little windows, even if only slightly ajar, for these hurting industries in their times of an economic big sick.

So how about we go one better?

Fancy a local-only hospo presence at McLean Park? A Farmers' Market of gameday fare-mongers and fermenters? Why not?

Naturally there'll be a few Covid-logistical hoops to jump, but the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market was bursting at the seams under the same protocols when I visited on Sunday.

It's certainly a more attractive proposition than the many usual, out of town, generic offerings at these events.

There'd also be commercial hurdles to negotiate - yet even if this uber local add-on plays out for just one of the three matches, there'd be huge value added.

If nothing else it'd provide a platform to say thanks to our flailing hospo legends.

Hawke's Bay events continue to fall like dominos under the red light setting, so let's push the boundaries on this one.