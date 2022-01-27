Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Editorial: Napier's cricket trifecta a rare Covid-19 windfall

2 minutes to read
A three-peat at McLean Park would be bolstered by an uber-local hospo presence, writes Mark Story. Photo / NZME

A three-peat at McLean Park would be bolstered by an uber-local hospo presence, writes Mark Story. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Anyone disinterested in cricket should still find McLean Park's pending three-peat something to smile about.

New Zealand Cricket has announced a huge shake-up to its schedule which will see all three T20 international matches between

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.