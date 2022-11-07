Singer- songwriter, comedian, television presenter and all-round NZ hall of famer Anika Moa is among the lineup of performers at the Hawke's Bay Craft Beer & Food Festival. Photo / NZME

Singer- songwriter, comedian, television presenter and all-round NZ hall of famer Anika Moa is among the lineup of performers at the Hawke's Bay Craft Beer & Food Festival. Photo / NZME

Breweries, distilleries and artisanal food providers from across NZ will be in Hawke's Bay on Saturday for the Hawke's Bay Craft Beer & Food Festival.

The festival is part of Hawke's Bay Tourism's annual Food and Wine Classic (F.A.W.C!), and will take over the lush surrounds of Napier's Tremain Field, creating a celebration of deliciousness by pairing Kiwi and locally produced craft beer, wine, spirits and food with some of New Zealand's top live entertainment.

Gates open at 1pm, with a top lineup of performances including the amazing singer- songwriter, comedian, television presenter and all-round NZ hall of famer Anika Moa, funk and soul outfit Sola Rosa, and local singer-songwriter Scarlett Eden, with further support performances from Miakie and Tucker Lane.

Led by brewery partners Behemoth and Emerson's, the world-class festival will have an atmosphere that's suitable for the whole family.

Festival director Jason Schroeder says they have the proven formula for creating an occasion that encourages fun and discovery.

The Hawke's Bay Craft Beer & Food Festival is on in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

"We can't wait to bring a winning flavour to Napier with a Hawke's Bay twist," he said

A wide range of New Zealand's best beverage providers will be there including Alchemist Mixology, Beehav Craft Meadery, Behemoth Brewing Company, Black Betty BBQ, Brave Brewing Co, Brothers Beer, Double Vision Brewing, Duncan's Brewing Company, Emersons Fortune Favours, Giant Brewing, Good Company Catering, Good George Brewing, Hawke's Bay Brewing Co, Indolicious, Laughing Bones, LWF Distilling, No8 Distillery, Parrotdog Brewing, Sawmill, Sunshine, The Cardrona Distillery, The Cocktail Cart, Three Sisters Brewery, Three Wise Birds, Urbanaut Brewing Company, Zeelandt Brewery, and Zeffer.

So grab some friends and join in the fun on Saturday.

Tickets start from $49.90+bf and are available from Moshtix.