Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Fantasyland Greater Hastings ‘greatest creation’ - Michael Fowler

By Michael Fowler
NZME·
5 mins to read
The Fantasyland train, now part of Splash Planet in Hastings. Photo / Hastings District Council

The Fantasyland train, now part of Splash Planet in Hastings. Photo / Hastings District Council

Opinion by Michael Fowler

Michael Fowler is a Hawke’s Bay author and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

Hastings, according to menswear retailer, Harry Poppelwell, in 1950 was suffering from “glorious inactivity”.

Napier had its Thirty Thousand Club – which provided a massive tourism boost from its annual Christmas/New Year Mardis Gras festival.

During World War

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today