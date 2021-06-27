Fallen trees close SH50, near Tikokino

Strong winds also caused disruptions on Hawke's Bay highways in May, with another strong wind warning in place. Photo / Google Maps

Multiple fallen trees along State Highway 50 has closed the windswept Hawke's Bay road until further notice.

The road has been closed near the intersection with Makaroro Rd.

A detour route is in place with northbound traffic directed to use SH50, turn right on to Ashcott Rd, left on to State Highway 2, left on to Tikokino Rd and then turn right back onto SH50.

The reverse route is advised for southbound traffic.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra time in their journey and drive cautiously for unexpected road hazards.

High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are also advised to take care along SH2 near Norsewood, with a strong wind warning in place.

Metservice has issued a strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay south of Napier, including parts of Tararua District and Wairarapa.

West to northwest gales may become severe in exposed places at times and is expected to last until about 7pm today.