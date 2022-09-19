Twenty-seven-year-old Hendrix Rawiri Jury remains at large after police initiated a large-scale manhunt over two weeks ago in the wake of a shooting in Christchurch. Photo / NZ Police

"Extremely dangerous" man Hendrix Rawiri Jury remains at large more than two weeks after he fled the South Island in the wake of a shooting in Christchurch.

Police first put out a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Jury on Monday, September 5, releasing distinctive photos showing him with a full-face tattoo, with Mongrel Mob gang phrases including "Sieg Heil" and multiple swastikas.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman, of Canterbury Police, said earlier that Jury was "extemely dangerous" and requested anyone who saw him to call 111 immediately.

A shooting occurred at a property on Hereford St in the city at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 30.

A man was hospitalised in a serious condition with gunshot wounds following the incident, but has since been discharged.

Jury fled to the North Island on a domestic flight shortly before he had the warrant issued for his arrest.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Monday, September 19, that police continue to seek Hendrix Jury and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

A police spokeswoman earlier said police believed Jury is "in the Hawke's Bay area" but they said he was "extremely transient" and has "contacts across the country".

"It is possible he could be in the Bay of Plenty or other parts of the North Island," the spokeswoman said earlier.

Photos sent to Winston Peters which depict a man, believed to be Jury, shirtless on a flight to Hawke's Bay after he was allegedly asked to remove his gang patch. Photo / Winston Peters/Twitter

A police spokesperson said earlier that anyone with information which may be relevant to police can call them on 105 quoting file number 220830/8157.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters questioned how Hendrix Rawiri Jury was allowed on an Air New Zealand flight in Twitter post on September 8.

Peters revealed photos of a man, believed to be Jury, shirtless with Mongrel Mob tattoos across his body, during a flight into Hawke's Bay Airport.

A police spokesperson said that when Jury boarded a flight out of Christchurch, he had not been identified as a suspect for the shooting incident.