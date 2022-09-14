Tukituki MP Anna Lorck has faced a fresh allegation of poor workplace culture. She is pictured at a recent public meeting in Hastings. Photo / NZME

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck has faced a fresh allegation of poor workplace culture. She is pictured at a recent public meeting in Hastings. Photo / NZME

A fresh allegation of poor leadership culture has been levelled against Tukituki MP Anna Lorck by an ex-staffer.

Two former staffers have now spoken out on the condition of anonymity about their difficult time working for the Labour MP, Stuff reported.

Last month, a senior staffer claimed her former boss was "demanding" and "erratic" and gave her menial tasks while she was working as her executive assistant.

That included allegedly being made to move furniture around Lorck's office for about an hour, and sober-driving the MP home outside work hours.

She said she quit last month after about a year in the job.

Another staffer has now told Stuff he was allegedly "publicly scolded" and denigrated on other occasions by Lorck during a six-month stint working for the MP.

He quit in September last year.

Lorck said in a statement: "Both Labour and I take our obligations to staff very seriously and I will keep doing all I can to improve in this area".

The statement also said she was currently working with an experienced leadership coach to "improve in this area".

Hawke's Bay Today has contacted Lorck for further comment.

The ex-staffer behind the latest allegation said he was offered support by Parliamentary Service including counselling and professional development.

Lorck has been the Tukituki MP since the 2020 election, where she defeated National's Lawrence Yule by 1590 votes.

It comes just weeks after the Labour caucus voted to expel one of its MPs Dr Gaurav Sharma, who will now sit in Parliament as an independent MP.

Sharma had alleged bullying within his own party, before being accused of it himself by a former staffer. He continued to publicly criticise the Labour party until he was expelled.

National MP Sam Uffindell was also stood down last month after allegations of his past behaviour - including violence - surfaced.