In 1954 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip visited Central Hawke's Bay via train from Hastings, Stopping in Waipawa, then Waipukurau.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker personally lowered the flag to half mast at the Central Hawke's Bay District Council's Waipawa office on Friday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, having reigned for 70 years.

"The loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has rocked the world of many here in New Zealand," said Mayor Walker.

"In Central Hawke's Bay it has seen the fascinating, and sometimes moving, sharing of stories from all sorts of people about their interactions with the Queen. Whether it was the special sign left on the hill by the Hatuma Lime Co when the royal party stopped for a picnic on their way through by rail in 1954, the incredible reception at the Waipukurau train station led by His Worship the Mayor J McCarthy as the district celebrated the coronation and the visit of the Queen, or the personal stories of meeting, talking, working, or even just admiring from afar.

"Her reach was long, gracious and caring. As a working mother in a leadership position, she was progressive, dedicated and inspiring.

"As I have spoken with young people this week, including my own children, it has been fascinating to hear their admiration for Her Majesty's length of service. So many things in our lives now are fast-paced, temporary, and ever-changing so the appreciation for someone who dedicated her whole life to service is clearly evident. She was the Queen for longer than my children's grandmother has been alive.

"As a community we have been honouring our Queen by flying flags at half-mast, signing condolence books and sharing memories.

"But we have also been honouring our new King, His Majesty Charles III. On Sunday, which was proclamation day, we returned our flags to full mast as his proclamation was shared across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, including here in New Zealand.

"It is an incredible time to be part of history-in-the-making and to be sharing the loss of our Queen with so many millions across the world," said Mayor Walker.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Hawke's Bay on five separate trips in 1954, 1963, 1970, 1986 and 1990 — attracting enormous crowds and fanfare each time.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck said the Queen set a great example for many people. "She gave us the very best example of service for the greater good, of optimism, dignity, grace under pressure, motherhood, and so much more," she said.

"She was a constant sea of calm as New Zealand grew its place in the world and will be sorely missed."

Cabinet has decided that New Zealand will have a one-off public holiday and state memorial service to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 26.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said many New Zealanders would appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life.

"The State Memorial Service will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on the same day, Monday, September 26, and will be televised and livestreamed.

"I know many people will want the opportunity to pay their respects and the public holiday offers communities around the country the ability to come together and pay tribute at local events also."

Ardern also confirmed she will represent New Zealand, alongside the Governor-General, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19.

Condolence books are available to be signed at the Central Hawke's Bay Council building in Waipawa, Waipawa Library and The Knowledge and Learning Hub — Te Huinga Wai in Waipukurau.