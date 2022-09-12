Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Hastings, January 7, 1954. Photo / HB Knowledge Bank

It almost never happened, but a memorable hongi helped shape one of Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Hawke's Bay.

Amid a flood of tributes for Britain's longest-serving monarch, the little-known story of how it happened has been recalled.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday morning (NZT) aged 96, having reigned for 70 years.

She visited Hawke's Bay on five separate trips in 1954, 1963, 1970, 1986 and 1990 - attracting enormous crowds and fanfare each time.

Ngahiwi Tomoana, who served as Ngati Kahungunu iwi chairman for 26 years, recalled a big powhiri held for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during a visit in February 1986.

Tomoana said about 500 men and 300 women took part, led by Pita Sharples and his wife Aroha, at the old Nelson Park in Hastings.

As part of the royal visit to Hastings in 1954, the town welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with a street parade. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank

"It was huge. They had the entourage coming from Napier to Hastings and all the roads were lined with people and the powhiri [was held] at Nelson Park," he said.

"At the time there was a request that the Queen did not want to hongi with anybody.

"But one of our elders at the time, Taanga Tomoana, my uncle, he said 'no, when the Queen is here she follows our culture, our customs, our tikanga'."

Tomoana said the Queen agreed and shared the hongi with Taanga, and with a typically beaming smile on her face throughout, "for the whole tribe".

Tomoana said it was sad to hear of her passing.

"She died in the saddle, without time to relax at all. She was a Queen right to her last breath," he said.

Queen Elizabeth II with James Wattie, touring the Wattie Canneries while visiting Hastings in 1954. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank

"She was our Treaty partner. We always saw her as a Treaty partner."

The Hastings District Council flew its flags at half mast on Friday to mourn the Queen's death.

"Many of our Hastings people will fondly remember her visit to our city in January of 1954," a council statement read.

"The Queen, accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, travelled from Napier via train, stopping to tour Watties Cannery and Hastings Boys' High School, with a quick stop in St Aubyn St.

"She again visited in 1963, when she took the opportunity to tour a local orchard and learn more about our apple industry."

Queen Elizabeth II and Arch Wake inspecting apples in a bulk trailer at Hillview Orchard, St George's Road, Hastings as part of the Queen's 1963 visit to Hawke's Bay. Photo / Hawke's Bay Knowledge Bank

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck said the Queen set a great example for many people.

"She gave us the very best example of service for the greater good, of optimism, dignity, grace under pressure, motherhood, and so much more," Lorck said.

"She was a constant sea of calm as New Zealand grew its place in the world and will be sorely missed."

If you wish to write or send your condolences, you can do so at the following places around Hawke's Bay:

In the Hastings District Council - Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Heretaunga area, you can visit the Hastings Central, Havelock North or Flaxmere libraries.