Ex-HBRU boss calls for crackdown on pitch invaders: ‘They’ll soon get the message’

Doug Laing
By
Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Play had to be stopped during the Super Rugby Pacific match between the Chiefs and Blues due to a pitch invader. Video / @harry_anderssonn
  • A former rugby CEO is surprised by the lack of action against streaking and pitch invasions
  • McLean Park’s boss spoke to the Govt after pitch invaders disrupted a Warriors game but is ‘still waiting for any changes’
  • The Minister of Police says addressing the issue is for sports organisations, event operators, and venues, and is not a government priority

A former rugby union boss says he’s surprised more isn’t being done to tackle head-on the streaking and pitch invasion plaguing major sports events in New Zealand.

A security officer tackles a pitch invader during the NRL match between the Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at McLean Park in 2023. A dozen offenders were handed over to police, warned, trespassed and released. Photo / NZME
A security officer tackles a pitch invader during the NRL match between the Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at McLean Park in 2023. A dozen offenders were handed over to police, warned, trespassed and released. Photo / NZME

Ian Condon, a former long-serving chief executive of the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union, who had about 13 years in running match-day plans and

