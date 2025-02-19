McLean Park had its own pitch invader flashpoint on May 27, 2023, when 12 people were apprehended at a Warriors-Brisbane Broncos rugby league match.

They were released by police at the ground, without penalty apart from being trespassed for two years.

Two months later there was an outbreak at another Warriors game, in Hamilton, despite a public plea from Warriors coach Andrew Webster for intending offenders to desist.

One Auckland pitch invader at the weekend was hospitalised, although how they were injured was not clear in media reports.

In the Napier incident two years ago the miscreant dozen – including five from outside Hawke’s Bay – were handed over to police by a team of more than 40 paid security staff, whose boss later said he was “incredibly disappointed” none were charged.

The Major Events Management Act 2007 was established to curb pitch invasions and such things as throwing items onto the field at selected major events, with fines up to $5000 or three months’ imprisonment.

Condon, who believes nothing has been done to deter or curb the behaviour, says people go to the ground to watch the game, not the antics of pitch invaders which disrupt the experience and add to the costs of admission because of the need for greater paid security.

“Fine them,” he said. “It’ll only take one or two, they’ll soon get the message.”

Minister of Police Mark Mitchell said there were various options that could positively impact spectator behaviour, including education, communications, and security requirements.

“These actions would sit with sports stakeholders such as sports organisations, event operators and venues.

“The Government has a very full legislative agenda and progressing this is not currently a priority.

“This Government’s priority is on violent crime.”

Hawke's Bay Magpies player Harry Godfrey at first five-eighths for the Hurricanes in the opening match against Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch last Friday. Photo / Getty

A spokesperson for the New Zealand rugby union, and Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said the issue is one for venue operators.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said the issue was discussed with government department MBIE after the Warriors game, but he is “still waiting for any changes”.

Faced with an apparent lack of action, Condon said simply: “Crazy.”

In answer to enquiries from Hawke’s Bay Today about plans for Saturday’s Napier game, starting at 4.35pm, police Hawke’s Bay Area prevention manager Caroline Martin said they would have a zero-tolerance approach to violence or unlawful behaviour.

She urged people not to take things into their own hands if they saw such behaviour.

“Instead, stay in a safe location, gather as much information as you safely can, and contact Police.”

The Hurricanes arrive in Napier from Wellington on Thursday, and will visit schools and undertake other promotional activity, while the Drua arrive from Auckland on Friday, the days the sides have separate captains’ runs at McLean Park.

Both sides will be out to score their first win in the competition, after each being beaten in the first round at the weekend.

While Hawke’s Bay had temperatures up to about 30C on Tuesday, the maximum temperature for Saturday’s game, starting at 4.35pm, is for fine weather with light winds, but a maximum of about 23C. Hurricanes management are hoping for a crowd of 8000-10,000.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.