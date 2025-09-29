Advertisement
Escaped bull rams Napier home with mum and kids inside, inspires children’s book

Charlene Whyte and her children Elliott, 5, and Arya, 8, with the new book. Inset is the bull that inspired the story. Photo / NZME

A Napier mum let out a scream as an escaped bull rammed her home and shattered a glass door.

The bull had jumped over the neighbour’s fence and wandered through an open gate up to the family’s house, in the farming community of Puketapu just outside Napier.

The “freaky”

