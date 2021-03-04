Emma Jensen joins Hawke's Bay Rugby board as second female director

Halfback Emma Jensen was voted in as a director on the Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union board. Photo / File

The Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union board has gained its second female director with the election of former Black Fern and Tui star Emma Jensen.

The Hastings Girls' High School deputy principal was voted in at the Union's annual general meeting on Tuesday with two-term director Mark Hamilton stepping down from the board.

Jensen, 43, played 49 tests for New Zealand and participated in four World Cups during her 20-year first-class career and was also a key Tui member last season.

"I'm very excited to be part of the HB Rugby Board going forward as I feel I can offer a different perspective and give back to the game that has given me so much," she said.

The halfback joins Mavis Mullins as the second female director on the board, with Mullins having as a co-opted director in 2017.

Hawke's Bay Rugby chairman Brendan Mahony said this was an exciting time for Hawke's Bay Rugby.

"Emma brings a variety of skills that complement our existing board including a high-performance background and a connection to our future players, but especially around her passion for community rugby and the further progression of the female game," he said.