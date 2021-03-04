Athletics: NZ champs in Hastings back on

The New Zealand Track and Field Championships will be held this month at Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park. Photo / File

The Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships will be held on March 26 and 27 at Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay, albeit without its under-18 entrants.

The event was due to be held from tomorrow until this coming Sunday, March 7, but was postponed last weekend because of the shift to Covid alert level 3 in Auckland and level 2 around the rest of the country.

Athletics NZ chief executive Peter Pfitzinger said the body was pleased to be able to host a national championships in spite of the many logistical challenges around limited accommodation, flight availability and gathering restrictions.

"We're looking forward to bringing some world-class athletics to the Hawke's Bay region and watching our top athletes in action," he said.

Athletics NZ has been in consultation with Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay, the local organising committee and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the championships could still be held safely in some capacity.

Pfitzinger said it is disappointing under-18 athletes will not be able to take part in the event, which will welcome contestants in the under-20 and senior grades only.

A revised programme for the two days will be available by tomorrow, with full timings to be confirmed next week, following confirmation of final entry numbers for each event.

Athletics NZ thanked and acknowledged Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay and Jennian Homes, and other partners and sponsors, for their continued support around the decision to host a modified event.