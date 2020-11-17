Elsthorpe Artisans gallery becomes reality

The old shearers' quarters has a new lease of life as Elsthorpe Artisans' gallery.

In an old shearer's quarters, halfway between Elsthorpe and Kairakau Beach, an idea that evolved during lockdown has become a reality and a successful one at that.

The brainchild of Kerry Scheele, Barbara Golden and Nicola Wall, the Elsthorpe Artisans gallery started life as a fun family activity to help keep spirits up during lockdown.

"We decided to give ourselves and my grandchildren a themed art project each week," Kerry says.

From Aboriginal art to decorating pieces of 4x2 the families rose to the challenge but when things got back to normal, Kerry says they felt a void.

"Nicola suggested we take it further and open it up to the community," Kerry says, and after much discussion the decision was made to convert the old shearers quarters on the farm at 299 Kairakau Rd into a gallery.

"We put a notice in the Elsthorpe School newsletter and were staggered at the response," Kerry says.

Currently displaying for sale the art and craftwork of more than 20 local artists, the gallery offers an eclectic array of work spanning traditional paintings to sculpture to suit all tastes and pockets.

"We don't charge commission to our artists because we feel it important to encourage local artists to participate and to keep the artwork affordable," Kerry says.

"Labour weekend was a huge success as passers-by flocked in and everyone sold something," she added.

Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am–4pm throughout the summer, the gallery is on a popular route for people heading to Kairakau Beach or just enjoying a drive in the beautiful CHB countryside, and is a great place to pick up an affordable memento of their visit or a Christmas pressie or two.