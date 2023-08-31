Karamū High School will host the Tukituki and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti election candidates evenings and Onekawa School will host the Napier evening. Photo / NZME

Parliament is out, and the election campaign is set to kick off - let the contest of ideas begin.

Hawke’s Bay Today will be right in the thick of it, culminating in it hosting three candidate evenings for the three electorates that are made up predominantly of Hawke’s Bay voters.

We’re holding them over three evenings in the final week before early voting starts, to give undecided voters in the community the best chance to make up their minds.

Each event will start at 6.30pm, with doors opening at 6.15pm, and will finish between 7.30pm and 8pm.

Onekawa School will host the candidate evening for the keenly fought Napier electorate on Tuesday September 26.

Karamū High School will on Wednesday September 27 host the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate face-off between Te Pāti Māori’s Meka Whaitiri and Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, the Labour candidate announced after Whaitiri’s defection this year. The night will be run by Hawke’s Bay Today in partnership with Ngāti Kahungunu.

The final evening will be for the candidates for Tukituki on Thursday, September 28, also at Karamū High School. Incumbent Labour MP Anna Lorck and National’s Catherine Wedd will be there, as will a number of other party candidates who will mostly be pitching for the party vote.

Hawke’s Bay Today editor Chris Hyde said the battle for electorate seats in Hawke’s Bay was the most open it had been in some time.

“I think there will be significant interest in what our candidates have to say, and how they perform on the evening.

“Napier and Tukituki can be classed as bellwether electorates, and voters typically choose the best electorate candidate, rather than voting along party lines. The races are heating up already as a result.”

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti will be another fascinating contest, which is why Hawke’s Bay Today wants to hear from its candidates, Hyde said.

“This year’s events mean there’s probably the most national hype there has ever been on our Māori seat.

“Whaitiri was able to hold it comfortably with Labour, but what about with a new party? It’s very hard to predict.”

A segment of each evening will include questions from Hawke’s Bay Today readers. If you have something you would like to ask the candidates, email it to editor@hbtoday.co.nz and we may ask it on the night.

The three events are open to all - a gold coin donation to Cranford Hospice will be asked for at the door.

The details

Napier candidates evening - Tuesday, September 26, 6.30pm-8pm, Onekawa School

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidates evening - Wednesday, September 27, 6.30pm-8pm, Karamū High School

Tukituki candidates evening - Thursday, September 28, 6.30pm-8pm, Karamū High School