Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Election 2023: National’s Hawke’s Bay winners working in ‘good faith’ as negotiations continue

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Christopher Luxon with Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd (left) and Napier candidate Katie Nimon on the campaign trail. Photo / Paul Taylor

Christopher Luxon with Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd (left) and Napier candidate Katie Nimon on the campaign trail. Photo / Paul Taylor

We can’t call Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd Members of Parliament just yet.

A month on from the general election, in which the two National Party candidates had handsome victories in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today