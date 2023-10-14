Election 2023 results: The race for Napier

Labour's Mark Hutchinson and National's Katie Nimon are vying for the Napier seat. Photo / NZME

The polls have now closed and the votes are being counted in the Napier electorate.

Early indications on Saturday evening showed that National’s Katie Nimon is in the lead with 357 votes counted, that is 3.8 per cent. So far she is beating Labour’s Mark Hutchinson.

It is a hotly contested race for Napier with a new candidate taking the seat once held by Labour stalwart Stuart Nash for nearly nine years.

Political newcomer Hutchinson was thrust into the race after Nash was removed from cabinet and decided not to seek re-election.

At number 60 on the party list, it was unlikely he would gain a seat in Parliament without winning the electorate.

Nash won the seat by a margin 5856 votes to Nimon in the 2020 election, much in line with Labour’s Red Wave that spread throughout the regions in the wake of Labour and Jacinda Arderns victory.

Nimon was almost guaranteed to gain a seat in Parliament, coming in at number 22 on the National Party list.

Despite this, she made it abundantly clear that her preference was not to be a list MP but to represent the people of her electorate.

“That is the job that is the constituency representative for Napier. You don’t get two. List MPs end up with jobs all around the country,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today in August.

“I want to make sure I am representing the electorate. That is what I am here to do.”

Most of the other candidates for the seat representing the minor parties had previously made it clear they were gunning for the party vote, such as ACT’s Pawel Milewski, NZ First’s Lawrence Turnbull and Julienne Dickey for the Green Party.

Judging by the poll numbers and the candidates list positions, it’s not likely that any of them will claim a seat in Parliament.



