The list of candidates in Hawke’s Bay’s four electorates is complete.
All up, 27 party or independent candidates will be on ballots across the region, when the General Election takes place on October 14.
Tukituki is the most-contested electorate, with 10 candidates taking part. The Labour Party’s Anna Lorck is the incumbent, but is expected to face stiff competition from National’s Catherine Wedd.
Rob Hulman of New Zealand Loyal, Marnz Manning of the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party, Michael Ngahuka of Vision New Zealand, independents Melanie Petrowski and Michael Ponk, Act’s Rob Douglas, the Green Party’s Nick Ratcliffe and Allister Tosh of the Future Youth Party complete the list.
Meka Whaitiri of Te Pāti Māori is the sitting Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP, having changed allegiance from Labour during this term. Cushla Tangaere-Manuel is the new Labour candidate, with Ata Tuhakaraina of Vision New Zealand the other party representative in that electorate.
Napier will get a new MP, with the incumbent Stuart Nash retiring. Mark Hutchinson has inherited the Labour nomination from Nash, with Katie Nimon representing National.
Julienne Dickey of the Green Party, Martin Langford of DemocracyNZ, Act’s Pawel Milewski, Laurie Turnbull of New Zealand First and independent John Smith are the other people running in Napier.
That leaves Wairarapa, the northern boundary of which extends to Waipawa and incorporates much of Central Hawke’s Bay.
Labour incumbent Kieran McAnulty faces competition from National Party nominee Mike Butterick, Simon Casey of Act, Celia Wade-Brown of the Greens, Te Whakapono Waikare of Te Pāti Māori, independent Jared Gardner and Pete Arnott of New Zealand Loyal.
Candidate list - Tukituki
DOUGLAS, Rob - Act New Zealand
HULMAN, Rob - New Zealand Loyal
LORCK, Anna - Labour Party
MANNING, Romana (Marnz) - Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party
NGAHUKA, Michael - Vision New Zealand
PETROWSKI, Melanie Lorraine - Independent
PONK, Michael - Independent
RATCLIFFE, Nick - Green Party
TOSH, Allister David - Future Youth Party
WEDD, Catherine - National Party
Candidate list - Napier
DICKEY, Julienne - Green Party
HUTCHINSON, Mark - Labour Party
LANGFORD, Martin - DemocracyNZ
MILEWSKI, Pawel - Act New Zealand
NIMON, Katie - National Party
SMITH, John Clive - Independent
TURNBULL, Laurie - New Zealand First Party
Candidate list - Ikaroa-Rāwhiti
TANGAERE-MANUEL, Cushla - Labour Party
TUHAKARAINA, Ata - Vision New Zealand
WHAITIRI, Meka - Te Pāti Māori
Candidate list - Wairarapa
ARNOTT, Pete - New Zealand Loyal
BUTTERICK, Mike - National Party
CASEY, Simon Francis - Act New Zealand
GARDNER, Jared Warren - Independent
McANULTY, Kieran - Labour Party
WADE-BROWN, Celia - Green Party
WAIKARE, Te Whakapono - Te Pāti Māori