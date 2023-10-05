Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Election 2023: David Seymour on why he’s chosen Hawke’s Bay for the final weekend of the campaign

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Act leader David Seymour will be holding a public meeting in Hastings on Saturday night. Photo / Alex Cairns

Act leader David Seymour will be holding a public meeting in Hastings on Saturday night. Photo / Alex Cairns

Act leader David Seymour won’t say exactly how strongly the party is polling in Hawke’s Bay.

But it’s well enough that he’ll spend the final weekend before the general election campaigning in Hastings.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today