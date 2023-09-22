Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Germany treatment allows semblance of normal birthday for Kiwi teen

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Jo Gregory and her daughter Jaimee Gregory with their dog Stella-Jane. Jaimee recently returned from Germany after receiving treatment for EDS and related complex medical issues. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jo Gregory and her daughter Jaimee Gregory with their dog Stella-Jane. Jaimee recently returned from Germany after receiving treatment for EDS and related complex medical issues. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jaimee Gregory’s 18th birthday was one celebrated with friends. It’s a right of passage, but three months ago it was a pipe dream.

Gregory has a rare condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and in June

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today