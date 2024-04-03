The Kahungunu team was very busy dispensing Easter treats for the whole two hours.

Although the weather forecast caused a change of venue, the Ngāti Kahungunu Easter Egg Hunt was a huge success when several hundred children and parents turned up at Wai Splash Pool to participate.

It was still a hunt of a kind as popsicle sticks were secreted around the pool complex to be redeemed for Easter goodies including a large Easter egg and chocolate Easter bunnies, handed out by a very busy group of volunteers.

Spiderman (Braxston and his mate Kahu) got their Easter gifts early.

Because options for hiding the popsicle sticks were a bit limited at Wai Splash, if you asked a question of a pool lifeguard you received your stick.

Ngāti Kahungunu originally planned the hunt for the Domain like last year but advice from Niwa suggested it wise to be indoors. Wai Splash was keen and thanks to social media and large posters at the original venue, the children and parents soon arrived in amazing numbers from long before opening time at 5.30pm.

Chief organiser Kere Riwai says there were 500 people inside the Wai Splash venue over two hours.

Ava Te Huki even got to choose from the Easter Bunny.

Planning was excellent as the Easter goodies were all arranged on tables by the changing rooms, a great team was ready and the Easter Bunny had been summoned to help with distribution.

Volunteers also took Easter treats up to the Tigers rugby league junior players practising at Coronation Park

Little Lusia Fapiano had Easter treats in one bag and dental goodies in the other.

A free sausage sizzle augmented the diet of chocolate and Protect Your Smile bags with a free toothbrush, toothpaste and a colouring-in challenge distributed to help with cleaning afterwards, and later, entertainment.

Children also took advantage of a free swim, with a crowd of over 100 in the pool keeping lifeguards vigilant.

Adelaide, Freya and Olivia Scott are thrilled to receive their gifts although Olivia is not so sure of the cameraman.

TOAM from Te kete hauora o Rangitane had its message to quit smoking prominently displayed, with Wiremu Martin and Ema Vincent handing out information on how to stop and reasons not to start.

Kere says none of it would have been possible had local organisations not sponsored the exercise, Dannevirke Pharmacy being very generous, supported by New World, Dannevirke Carriers, Scanpower, Shires Fruit and Vege. Bernie Walsh and The Warehouse, which heavily discounted the Easter treats.

On Thursday Ngāti Kahungunu made up gift baskets and delivered to each to express its gratitude on behalf of the children who had a wonderful evening and Easter weekend.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.