Napier and Hastings residents will be able to utilise the online food ordering and delivery service.

DoorDash is officially launching in Napier and Hastings bringing meals to homes across the cities marking another significant milestone in the business’s expansion and growth plans across New Zealand.

The online food ordering and food delivery service will also launch in Queenstown, Whangārei, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Invercargill and Nelson on August 28.

Since launching in 2013, San Francisco-based DoorDash has become the largest on-demand local commerce platform in the United States and operates in thousands of cities worldwide.

Its mission is to bring together communities by connecting consumers with their favourite local and national businesses by bringing ‘More to Your Door’.