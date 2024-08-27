Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

DoorDash launches in Napier and Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Napier and Hastings residents will be able to utilise the online food ordering and delivery service.

Napier and Hastings residents will be able to utilise the online food ordering and delivery service.

DoorDash is officially launching in Napier and Hastings bringing meals to homes across the cities marking another significant milestone in the business’s expansion and growth plans across New Zealand.

The online food ordering and food delivery service will also launch in Queenstown, Whangārei, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Invercargill and Nelson on August 28.

Since launching in 2013, San Francisco-based DoorDash has become the largest on-demand local commerce platform in the United States and operates in thousands of cities worldwide.

Its mission is to bring together communities by connecting consumers with their favourite local and national businesses by bringing ‘More to Your Door’.

Napier and Hastings residents will be able to utilise the online food ordering and delivery service.
Napier and Hastings residents will be able to utilise the online food ordering and delivery service.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

DoorDash’s general manager of New Zealand, Bradley Thomas, said he was thrilled that more Kiwis would have access to “incredible local eateries” through the delivery service.

“We are excited to bring DoorDash to these new regions. These areas are home to vibrant local food scenes, and we look forward to connecting Kiwis with their favourite local restaurants and eateries.”

A variety of local and national favourite eateries have already signed up to the platform where orders can be completed via the app or online.

Kamleshwar Prasad, owner of K Kitchen and Rasoi said “We are excited to partner with DoorDash and reach more new customers across our community while growing our business”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Deep Chand, owner of Taste of Delhi said “DoorDash continues to open the door to reaching customers all over New Zealand, we are thrilled to take on this new opportunity for growth”.


Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today