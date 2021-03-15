Donations mean there is no more ball envy at Taradale dog park

A dog owner places box of balls and toys in local Taradale park for all to use. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Taradale dog owner has stopped the ball envy at her local hangout, Riverside Park, by placing a box of balls at the entrance for dogs and their humans to play with.

People have now gotten in on the act of charity by adding dog toys to the box as well.

Miranda Tovell-Soundy, who is the owner of pooches Jimi and Hendrix, said she was having a big clean-up at home when she realised her 'fur babies' had way too many.

Miranda Tovell-Soundy's Shih Tzu Maltese crosses Jimi and Hendrix. Photo / Supplied

"I've been down at the dog park and people have turned up with their fur kids and forgotten their ball," she said.

Tovell-Soundy said putting a box at the park with extra balls was better than them all going into landfill, adding that there was nothing wrong with them.

"I was just paying it forward and knew there would be some that would benefit from it," she said.

"I'm a little overwhelmed with the response, they're only balls."