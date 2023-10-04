Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Don Kennedy: Verstappen to become three-time world champion?

Hawkes Bay Today
7 mins to read
Pierre Gasly has some timely advice for Liam Lawson. Photo / Don Kennedy

Pierre Gasly has some timely advice for Liam Lawson. Photo / Don Kennedy

OPINION

There are no certainties in sport, especially one reliant on mechanical reliability and performance.

Formula 1 can be predictable if the drivers have no engine problems or aren’t involved in a crash. But it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today