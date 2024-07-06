Advertisement
Dirt bikes seized as police crack down on illegal riding in Napier

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
Police have seized 10 bikes and laid several charges this month as illegal dirt bike riders continue to wreak havoc in South Auckland. Video / Nick Dobbie / Mike Scott

Two motorbikes have been seized as police work to curb dangerous riding behaviour in Napier.

Two dirt bikes seized by police in Napier on Friday after illegal riding in the city. Two young people were apprehended. Photo / NZ Police
Acting Sergeant David Power said police had received reports of incidents where bikes had been ridden dangerously in parks, reserves, and streets around Napier, failing to stop when signalled to do so by police.

As a result police conducted a search warrant at a Marewa property on Friday and impounded two bikes, and were referring two youths to Youth Aid.

Two bikes were seized by police after similar activity in Napier last September, and numerous others have been seized after incidents throughout New Zealand, in parks and reserves and also on busy roads, with some incidents resulting in significant damage or injury.

Police thanked members of the public who reported such incidents.

“While most dirt bike riders are aware of the laws, and don’t cause any issues, a few bad riders are giving the rest a bad reputation,” Power said.

“We understand your outrage with dirt bike riders who ignore road rules, and show little concern for the community.”

He said riders can expect police to try to identify offenders and take action, including seizing the bikes.

It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration, and those riding illegal bikes on roads and in community spaces, such as parks and reserves, can expect to be targeted and prosecuted.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, more than 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.

