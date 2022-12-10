Demolition underway of 90-year-old Rush Munro’s icecream shop

Demolition is underway at the old Rush Munro's property. Photo / Warren Buckland

They paved paradise and put up a gas station.

Demolition works are underway at a historic Hastings property along Heretaunga St West, which has housed icecream company Rush Munro’s for the past 90 years.

The icecream maker was forced to find a new home earlier this year after their lease was not renewed by the landlord.

A sign outside the property as part of the demolition works. Photo / Warren Buckland

The building is now being demolished, as well as the gardens and fish ponds, to make way for plans for a 24/7 petrol station.

As of Friday, a sign reading “asbestos removal in progress” was visible from the street and some walls had been pulled down.

An artist's image of the petrol station proposed for the site. Photo / Supplied

Rush Munro’s icecream-making operation has found a new home and recently opened its new store at Albert Square, on the other side of the Hastings CBD.

The company has no plans to stop making its delicious icecream, which has been enjoyed for almost a century.