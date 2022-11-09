Defending champs take Nui Ball Shield

Tamatea Primary School took out the girls' division.

After a two year break, the Nui Ball is back and bouncing, with more than 50 children from four Napier primary schools taking to the basketball court as part of an ongoing initiative supported by UnisonFibre and the police.

The event is in its eighth year and is held at the Maraenui Shopping Centre car park. Teams of Year 5 and 6 students - from the Maraenui Bilingual, Tamatea Primary, Te Awa and Porritt Primary schools - played four-on-four basketball in boys' and girls' divisions for a chance to take home the esteemed Nui Ball Shield.

Police Senior Constable – Youth Aid Officer, Dwyane Davies, said the event, which began as a challenge between two schools, has continued to be a great success and now involves more children in the community.

"We are stoked at how this event has evolved. It's all about supporting the kids of Maraenui and encouraging them to get involved, so the more we can reach, the better.

"Well done to all the children who took part, and thanks must go to Basketball Hawke's Bay and Sport Hawke's Bay for all their mahi behind the scenes," Dwayne says.

The girls' and boys' divisions were taken out by Tamatea Primary School and Porritt Primary School respectively, with the Nui Ball Shield going back to defending champions Porritt as the top school from the day.