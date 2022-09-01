There are 10 candidates in the North Ward, three in the Māori ward, and four mayoral candidates. Photo / Leanne Warr

There are 10 candidates in the North Ward, three in the Māori ward, and four mayoral candidates. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke's troubled dam and more transparency from the Tararua District Council were major issues brought up by candidates at a public meeting this week.

The candidates for the northern ward, Māori ward and the mayor's seat were speaking at a Meet the Candidates session hosted by the Dannevirke Ratepayers and Residents Association earlier this week.

Roading and Three Waters also made up the bulk of issues discussed at the meeting.

Nick Hill felt there was a gap between Tararua District Council and the residents. Photo / Leanne Warr

Mayoral candidate Nick Hill spoke on the issues with the dam, saying there had been a lot of talk about it but nothing was happening.

"We're facing a grim summer."

Hill said people needed to know why the dam was leaking and an inquiry was needed.

Mayor Tracey Collis said the dam was the greatest priority for herself and councillors.

"Understanding the multiple failures of the dam is our first task."

Mayor Tracey Collis said the impounded supply was her greatest priority. Photo / Leanne Warr

She said she also wanted to ensure that the dam was protected from something like that ever happening again.

"The planning phase must include future-proofing to ensure it is fit for purpose well into the future."

Collis said water restrictions would be necessary but council needed to look to a sustainable future.

She promised communications between council and the Dannevirke community would be of paramount importance.

Collis said she was also committing to transparency, adding that an independent review of the dam would be carried out.

James Kendrick feels interesting times are ahead with Three Waters. Photo / Leanne Warr

James Kendrick, who was also running as a councillor, said he worked on the impounded supply and sat at the table representing iwi in that space, so "they can't put one across me there".

Sharon Wards, standing for council and mayor, said she may not get things right, but would encourage councillors to communicate with residents. Photo / Leanne Warr

Sharon Wards chose not to make any promises on rates or fixing potholes but said the big picture questions would get asked and she would listen to ratepayers.

"I will find ways to seek your advice, your input and your wisdom so that you believe that you have been consulted with."

However, in her speech in running as a councillor, Wards said a detailed analysis of the options and a plan that would resolve the issue long-term was required to ensure Dannevirke had a fit for purpose and resilient supply of water.

"We need to be transparent. We don't need any more bandaids."

There were 12 candidates in total at the public meeting, with only one candidate for the Māori ward not attending.

Most felt there was a need for more accountablility and transparency within council, especially around the dam as well as roading.

Paul Te Huki wants to see some transparency and accountability in council. Photo / Leanne Warr

Paul Te Huki said council needed to stop talking about what had happened.

"If there is an issue, what is the issue, and give us a timeframe of when we're going to get it fixed."

Dot Watson, standing for the Māori ward, stated her focus was no to Three Waters, no to fluoridation and the Dannevirke dam. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dot Watson, who is standing for the Māori ward, said she had three areas of concern, all revolving around water.

"No to Three Waters reform, no to adding fluoride to our water, and the ongoing dam debacle."

The question of fluoride was also brought up by a ratepayer, who asked if it had been accepted that it was to be done and why residents hadn't been consulted.

Council recently advised the community they had been directed by the Ministry of Health to add fluoride to the town's water supply.

The question of fluoride in Dannevirke's water is not a new one.

In 1982, the Borough Works committee had discussed a report on the cost of adding fluoride, as reported in the Dannevirke Evening News in October of that year.

One councillor objected, saying there were more important things.

The article prompted letters to the editor which also brought up roundly debunked scientific theories about the toxicity of fluoride.

Collis responded to the question, saying it was a directive from the Ministry of Health and the costs had not been budgeted by council.

They were negotiating with the ministry to cover those costs.