Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke's troubled waters a key focus for majority of election candidates

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read
There are 10 candidates in the North Ward, three in the Māori ward, and four mayoral candidates. Photo / Leanne Warr

There are 10 candidates in the North Ward, three in the Māori ward, and four mayoral candidates. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke's troubled dam and more transparency from the Tararua District Council were major issues brought up by candidates at a public meeting this week.

The candidates for the northern ward, Māori ward and the mayor's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.