The newly re-elected Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce after its AGM on Monday August 22.

A challenging year due mostly to the pandemic hasn't stopped the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce from helping local businesses and the community.

Re-elected chairman Bryce Galloway outlined the challenges for both businesses and the chamber in his annual report, highlighting supply chain issues as well as following government guidelines both under the alert levels and the traffic light system, while ensuring the wellbeing of businesses, staff and customers.

He said he regretted the Chamber of Commerce could not run the 2021 Shires Christmas Parade, but highlighted the Christmas Bumper Promotion which attracted 30,000 entries was well supported by most businesses.

Following several cancellations due to Covid the After Five events got underway in February and have continued, visiting Dart Panel and Paint, The Phillips at 107 on Miller, and Amalgamated Packaging.

The Chamber of Commerce had also hosted representatives of political parties at meetings – National's Erica Stanford, spokesperson for Immigration and Education and Labour's Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Looking ahead, After Fives at the Regent Theatre, St John and Lloyd Dodson and Pringle are planned.

Galloway said he was worried about the banking situation in the community, saying he did not have much confidence it would be resolved well. He commended the start of a small housing subdivision saying the town needed more housing.

Deputy chairman Suresh Patel has announced his intention to sponsor the 2022 Christmas Parade in honour of his family's 100 years in New Zealand.

In the election of officers all existing members retained their positions:

Chairman: Bryce Galloway

Deputy chairman: Suresh Patel

Secretary: Ros Watson

Treasurer: Moira Paewai

Committee: Bruce Jenkins, David Curtis, Robynne Cload, Mark Maxwell, Terry Hynes, Buffy Mabey, Tracey Friend, Les Trigg.