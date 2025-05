The woman appeared in Dannevirke District Court earlier this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

28 May, 2025 02:33 AM Quick Read

A woman has appeared in court after allegedly intentionally hitting and badly injuring a pedestrian with a vehicle in Dannevirke.

The crash happened on Sunday about 9.30am on Victoria Avenue.

A male victim was flown to Wellington Hospital with critical injuries.

Police spoke to the driver and early indications were the crash was intentional.

Police also appealed for witnesses.