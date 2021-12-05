Dannevirke Squash Club holds end of year prizegiving

The 2021 Dannevirke Squash Club trophy winners.

Dannevirke Squash Club recently wrapped up their season with their club champs and prizegiving.

This was a successful end to the 2021 season, with many players relieved to get back on the court and have the opportunity to celebrate the year's achievements.

The games and prizegiving were only able to proceed after a reduction in the lockdown restrictions as it had been postponed earlier in the season due to the August alert level 4 announcement.

Hemi Ward Memorial Shield winners Mark Christison and Kerry England face off against D Grade Champs Eugene Pitt and Michelle Hewetson.

The impacts of the lockdown and subsequent restrictions have adversely affected the club and its players, with many in-house events and competitive tournaments being cancelled.

Despite these unfavourable influences club president Kelly Webber was pleased the bulk of the season went uninterrupted, which allowed the club to host two tournaments, as well as the Central Masters Open earlier in the year.

The club was also able to send two teams to the Central Districts Superchamps competition. Each club sends a team of five players (plus reserves) to compete for the title of the Central Squash Superchamp team of the year in each grade.

This year Dannevirke entered a D grade men's and a D grade women's team who travelled to Waitara to compete, with the ladies proudly securing second place.

Next year Dannevirke Squash Club will host the D grade Superchamps competition which will see numerous teams from all over the Central District compete. It is guaranteed to be an exciting weekend with lots of quality squash on display.

To keep up to date with the squash club events, please follow their Facebook page – Dannevirke Squash Club.

Congratulations to all the 2021 prize winners:

Men's Open - Kelly Webber; Women's Open - Elizabeth Laws; Masters Mens Open - Kelly Webber; Masters Womens Open - Michelle Hewetson; Men's B Grade Champ - Kelly Webber; Men's C Grade Champ - Willy Bury; Women's C Grade Champ - Elizabeth Laws; Men's D Grade Champ - Eugene Pitt; Women's D Grade Champ - Michelle Heweston; Men's E Grade Champ - Finn Panchaud; Women's E Grade Champ - Leah Driscole; Junior Boys Champ - Finn Panchaud; Junior Girls Champ - Elizabeth Laws; Hemi Ward Memorial Doubles Cup - Kerry England & Mark Christensen; Most Improved Senior - Michelle Hewetson; Most Improved Junior - Treye Erickson; Tenderfoot Award - Finn Pauchaud; Club Person of the Year - Virginia Laws.