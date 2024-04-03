Elaine Weber who has been attending and guiding Dye Days for 45-50 years puts in her offering.

Elaine Weber who has been attending and guiding Dye Days for 45-50 years puts in her offering.

Some exotic washing was hanging on the clothesline when the Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers Club held its dye day last month.

By 9am 12 wood-fired coppers were boiling vigorously, with water coloured by silver dollar leaves (reddy brown), onion skins (yellow), walnut leaves (brown), convolvulus (green) and others.

These ladies from Napier enjoy the sun while their wool dries.

In addition to 10 local spinners, there were a further 16 visitors, a group of eight from the Pakowhai Spinners leaving Napier in pretty cold conditions to be in Dannevirke in time to colour their wools.

These are the results of the dyed wools drying in the sun.

It is a rare opportunity these days because not many clubs have wood-fired coppers like Dannevirke. Most resort to gas-fired pots and Dannevirke had three of them to increase the range of colours available.

The spinners bring plain carded wool in muslin bags which are plunged into the appropriate copper to cook for an hour. (I cannot think of a better fate for convolvulus.)

This is cooking convolvulus!

The spinners spent the morning catching up, discussing the latest trends in spinning and buying carded wool and related products from two Central Hawke’s Bay businesses – Rocky Basin Wool and Raydene Alpacas and Wool.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.