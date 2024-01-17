Logan Massie with the World Cup Qualifier’s blanket and ribbon. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Show jumper Logan Massie was in form in Dannevirke recently, winning the fourth round of the FEI World Cup (NZ League) Show Jumping.

Massie competed in the Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay show, at the Dannevirke Showgrounds, where the World Cup Qualifying event attracted 15 entrants, almost double that of recent rounds throughout the country.

Show jumping has taken Dannevirke-based Massie around the world and he has trained in Europe multiple times.

The self-described “part-time farmer, part-time show jumper” competed with his 15-year-old stallion Bravado Ego Z.

Logan in action in the qualifying round going clear on Bravado Ego Z. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The horse has previously trained and competed in Europe before returning home to compete with Massie.

Massie said while New Zealand is not as intense as other international competitions, he has to remain at the top of his game for the “hot competition”.

“It’s a bit quicker than the other disciplines. We have to perform and we are only in the ring for two minutes.”

Massie has been show jumping from the age of 12. He is currently “training as many horses a day as I have time to ride, which is probably about five or six a day, and Bravado gets worked twice a day”.

President of the Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Show Jumping Association Robert Steele said the improved facilities, especially the new watering system which resulted in a very good surface, came together to make the event popular with riders.

There were 350 entrants over the three days in events ranging from the 90cm pony to the Grand Prix.

The crowd before the World Cup Qualifier Grand Prix jump-off. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Steel said the fact that 14 of the riders qualified for the World Cup jump-off was a sign that the quality of riders was world-class. Judges commented it was unusual for so many horses to jump clear in the preliminary round, which qualified them for the jump-off.

Maurice Beatson going clear in the jump-off on Central Park. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Massie was early to compete in the jump-off setting a blistering paced clear round that pressured those following into errors. Sophie Scott performed competitively to place second and third while local veteran Maurice Beatson jumped clear in the jump-off but had incurred eight points from two rails down in the preliminary round to not place.

Massie said he was thrilled with his win, having placed in all previous rounds but lacking speed, this time he was quick.

He and Bravado Ego Z had spent the spring of 2022 in Ireland gaining experience and competing in Germany, France and other top venues placing in all of them. He says the experience in Europe is paying off now his horse has settled back in New Zealand.

Samantha Carrington winner of the Seven Year Horse Competition on Double J Odin. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Kimberly Carrington winner of the Young Rider competition on Double J Typhoon. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke sisters Kimberly and Samantha Carrington placed first and third in the prestigious Young Rider Class for riders under 21 years on the Saturday morning of the three-day show.

Kimberly Carrington jumps clear on Double J Typhoon. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Competing in a field of 12 Kimberly went clear on Double J Typhoon to win and Samantha on Double J Hurricane dropped two rails to place third. It was a long course that was commended highly by Australian judge Sue Ryan from Adelaide.

Ella von Dadelszen on Redcliffs Colour Me Quick clears a jump in the Pony Grand Prix. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Kimberly said Double J Typhoon was performing very well regularly despite the erratic weather for training. She also placed first equal in the Six-Year Old Breeder’s Series event on the Sunday.

Samantha also placed first in the Seven-Year-Old Horse Breeders Series on Double J Odin on Sunday and followed it up with a win in the Horse Mini-Grand Prix in the afternoon on Double J Hurricane.

Both girls will compete in the showjumping at the Dannevirke A&P Show in February.

Massie was to have competed with his horse Florence in the Archibald & Shorter North Shore Show Jumping World Cup Festival in Auckland , but in a social media post stated they were unable to get there due to an accident.

Beatson, who had previously won the qualifier at Waikato, was sixth in the final.



