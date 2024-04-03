A huge turnout of both swimmers and supporters filled Wai Splash Pool on Tuesday when Dannevirke primary schools held their annual swimming sports.
The competition organised by Dannevirke South School ran faultlessly from 9.30am wrapping up with the relays about 2.30pm.
All the schools participated and most events had several heats in the morning with finals in the afternoon.
There were some excellent performances, quite a few wearing Wai Splash caps signifying they are part of the local swim school which trains three nights after school under the direction of swim coach Kaiya Haitana-Butcher. Some also swim for Palmerston North clubs.
Kaiya said she has about 30 in training, up to an hour and a half each of the three nights. She said she was delighted and even shocked by their results, the champion St Joseph’s Senior relay team for example being all her proteges.
Results:
Junior Relay
1st St Joseph’s
2nd South
3rd Ruahine
Intermediate Relay
1st South
2nd St Joseph’s
3rd Ruahine
Senior Relay
1st St Joseph’s
2nd Ruahine
3rd Huia Range
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.