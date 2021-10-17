Dannevirke Market Day set to build on last year

Happy locals and vendors in 2020.

Pic 2: BTG181021MD2 Caption: Visitors with fancy decorations in 2020.

Pic 3: BTG181021MD3 Caption: Happy locals and vendors in 2020.

Pic 4: BTG181021MD4 Caption: Local businesses doing well in 2020.

Pic 5: BTG181021MD5 Caption: Local clubs fundraising in 2020.

By Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Market Day on October 22 - the Friday before Labour weekend - is set to build on the hugely successful Market Day in 2020.

Then the stalls were so numerous there was hardly space on the footpaths, the public came along in big numbers, vendors and most of all organiser Pat Walshe had a huge grin.

Local businesses did a roaring trade with specials providing irresistible bargains, visiting enterprises bringing products seldom seen in Dannevirke, local craftspeople displaying their latest creations on sale, sports and service clubs selling everything from pancakes to plants and sausages to socks.

Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe has a vision that market day will become Dannevirke Day, celebrating its uniqueness and character, especially with the 150th jubilee coming up next year.

This year is a dress rehearsal. There will be bunting and buskers, muffins and mobiles, fragrances and fairies, plants and portraits, crafts and candles, jewellery and juices.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty will be present, showing off his new wagon and answering your questions, and hopefully, there will be hundreds of other visitors from Hawke's Bay making up for the cancellation of its A&P Show.

If you want a stall site or feel the urge to entertain contact Pat Walshe on 027 4500 187.