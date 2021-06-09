Dannevirke Lions on the move big time

Most of the Lions team ready to pick up books from the Red Cross Book Sale in Barber Hall Palmerston North on Queen's Birthday Monday.

Pic 2: BTG140621LB2 Caption: Lions Clive Bartup and Bing Kendall select books to take.

Pic 3: BTG140621LB3 Caption: Unloading in half an hour under the Dannevirke Town Hall stage using these rollers and many hands.

Pic 5: BTG140621LB5 Caption: Lions Mike Brock and Richard Veitch move the last big item from the old Lions Den in Waterloo Street.

Pic 6: BTG140621LB6 Caption: Delivery in the new Lion's Den with plenty of space.

Pic 7: BTG140621LB7 Caption: Soon ready for business (July 10 garage sale)

By Dave Murdoch



Dannevirke Host Lions has needed all its members over the last fortnight with two major operations – the first to shift contents from its old Lion's Den in Waterloo Street to its new 44 High Street shop on Wednesday June 2 and secondly to collect 10,000 books from the Palmerston North Red Cross Book Sale on Monday June 7.

It was a major challenge but having over 40 members shared the tasks, helped by three Maori lads in the first instance organised by the Maori Wardens and four lads from the Cactus programme organised by Senior Constable Wayne Churchouse.

Despite a very successful clearance sale in May there was still a huge number of chattels to move on Wednesday but the new venue is so spacious it did not look a lot when delivered.

There is much to do before Lions hold their next garage sale on July 10 and the club is seeking more donations from the public. Lions has a new phone contact for those wishing to donate and need to arrange delivery or have it collected. It is 020 4079 5122.

Meanwhile 10,000 books do not just sort themselves although most collected from the sale are roughly categorised. Add these to almost the same number already in store and mostly sorted and there will need to be a lot of work to have the annual book sale in the Town Hall ready to open July 21.

Lions also welcome any book donations which can be dropped off at the Dannevirke Information Centre in the Town Hall.

All proceeds from these activities are returned to the community in various forms. The club is busy supporting local causes and requests. One such is the proposed electric barbeque for the Lower Domain.

It is not just monetary however, with a team processing firewood and delivering to families in need as winter arrives.