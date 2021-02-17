Dannevirke information session: Help for Tararua and Manawatū businesses to bid for highway work

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency owner interface manager Lonnie Dalzell. Photo / File

Tararua and Manawatū businesses are being invited to a procurement information session in Dannevirke on Monday held by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to help put them in a strong position to bid for work on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway project.

A second session will be held in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Owner interface manager Lonnie Dalzell is encouraging businesses of all sizes to attend the sessions to find out how the procurement process works so they're well prepared when opportunities to bid for work on the project arise.

"We are committed to strengthening the local economy by building capability in the region's small to medium enterprises.

"The procurement process is pretty simple but it might be different to what some businesses have experienced before.

"The best thing is for people to come along and see what's on offer and how their business could benefit."

Work that local businesses could get involved in will vary depending on needs of the project at different times, but is expected to include general site works, concreting, pavement construction, sign and barrier installation, road marking, retaining wall construction, street light installation, steel fabrication, planting, vegetation clearance, pest control, drainage, carpentry and traffic management.

The information sessions will be hosted by Te Ahu a Turanga procurement team and are open to any local business that would like to know more about upcoming opportunities to provide goods or services to the project, how to apply for contracts and to register their interest.

"You'll learn about the project's procurement process, see what our documentation looks like and find out how to prepare a successful proposal. There'll also be time for the procurement team to answer any questions," Dalzell says.

The procurement sessions will be Monday from 5.15pm to 7pm at the Tararua REAP office, 16 Allardice St and in Palmerston North on Wednesday from 5.15pm to 7pm at TMI, 140-148 Maxwells Line, Awapuni.

Tea, coffee, and a light snack will be provided. To RSVP or find out more, email procurement@teahuaturanga.co.nz.

Further information evenings will be held in the next few months. Details of these will be shared once confirmed.