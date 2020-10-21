Dannevirke High School finally holds equestrian event

The Dannevirke High School equestrian team at its event on Wednesday, October 14.

After postponement in March because of the drought and seemingly infinite delays because of Covid-19, Dannevirke High School finally held its Interschool equestrian event at the showgrounds on Wednesday, October 14.

Even then it was in doubt up until Tuesday after rain threatened to intervene, but the decision to go ahead was taken and rewarded by a thoroughly enjoyed event in fine but windy conditions on rich turf.

Dannevirke's Brooke Gimblett, on Rookstar, clears the AM5 70-75cm jump.

This was the first inter-secondary event since St Matthew's in February. The risk to run the event was repaid huge entries from schools in Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Manawatū.

The day was very busy, with two dressage and two show-jumping arenas running from 9am.

Dannevirke High had a team of seven competing, led by veterans Pippa Smyth and Kasey McKenna, with some talented youngsters. Dressed in their Southern Stars Saddlery-sponsored livery, they looked smart and performed well too.

DHS equestrian co-ordinator Val Williams said she was hugely relieved to have the day run so well and the response of the 20-plus secondary schools, plus Alfredton primary, proved young riders were desperate to compete again after the delay.

Supreme team winner was Whareama School, from near Masterton.