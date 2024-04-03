Grey Power national treasurer Lew Findlay pleads for Dannevirke’s branch to survive.

By Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke’s Grey Power is in danger of going into recess as no one is prepared to serve on the executive, according to the organisation’s national treasurer.

Lew Findlay, who also served as president of Manawatu Grey Power, was asked to speak on procedures at the Dannevirke group’s AGM.

A reasonable turnout contemplates the future at the Dannevirke Grey Power AGM.

The consensus at the meeting was the members would like it to continue but when it came to the Election of Officers none felt strongly enough to put up their hands.

Outgoing and long-serving President Glennis McDonald thanks Lew for explaining the club’s circumstances.

Outgoing president Glennis McDonald thanked the retiring executive – secretary Wendy Archer, membership secretary Lorris Haste, and treasurer Shelley Vette – for their long service.

Findlay said the National Grey Power executive did not want Dannevirke to fold.

He said in recent years Grey Power had grown nationally by 2500 members and had 72 branches all working hard for their membership, especially in Parliament and it has over the years gained many financial benefits in subsidies.

He argued that taking on roles of leadership was not that hard and were in fact “really rewarding”.

“There is no job on a committee that is too hard,” he said, adding that he hoped members, when they realise “this is it for Grey Power in Dannevirke”, might consider a role.”

In the interim, he offered Manawatu Grey Power as a “nursemaid” to tide the branch through until a committee formed.

He said there had to be three local members as signatories for the accounts in the meantime – the outgoing executive agreeing temporarily, with membership secretary Lorris Haste agreeing to be the contact for anyone volunteering to join a committee to serve with Lew himself, being acting president.

It would be a tragedy if nothing eventuated after Dannevirke Grey Power celebrated 30 years in November 2023.

Dannevirke Grey Power has a rich history. It did not start with that name, being sponsored by the Napier Super Annuitants Association in 1993 and being a branch of Napier, then changing to Grey Power and associating with Hastings and Havelock North until it became an association under its own name.

It grew rapidly under several presidents. One of the longest-serving presidents was Glennis McDonald who, after being secretary for 12 years, became president for seven years and picked up the mantle again after a break of four.

The organisation reached its peak of 210 members by providing information to and advocating for the elderly in the community. One example was investigating a shuttle service for Dannevirke until St John’s Ambulance brought it in, and bringing in community and local body experts to speak at its monthly meetings about issues such as how to apply for rates rebates.

It hosted the candidates for local body and national elections, participated in consultation processes such as the location of mobility scooter crossings and invited people of interest to speak.

Guest speaker Craig Boyden does his best to encourage members to put their hands up.

Guest speakers have always been a highlight. Craig Boyden fascinated the group with his talk about how he came to purchase the old hospital site and his plans for it.

Craig might be the last speaker if no one contacts Lorris to volunteer. She needs sufficient numbers to call a Special General Meeting. Her number is 06 374 9984.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years, he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







