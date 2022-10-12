Voyager 2022 media awards
Dannevirke electrician wants to spark change as Tararua councillor

4 mins to read
Steve Wallace is looking forward to his first term on Tararua District Council. Photo / Leanne Warr

Steve Wallace sees his new role as a Tararua District Council councillor as being "a representative for the people".

Wallace, a Dannevirke electrician, won his seat with preliminary results indicating he received the most votes.

