The Kate Sheppard memorial in Christchurch. It will be 130 years since women's suffrage in New Zealand on September 19. Photo / Leanne Warr

There are a number of women’s graves in Dannevirke’s Settlers Cemetery, but for some, their place in history may go unrecognised.

Their stories will feature in a walk being held on September 17 at 2pm, just in time for the 130th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand.

Co-ordinator Sharyn Burling says it’s not really known how many women from Dannevirke signed the petition initiated by Kate Sheppard which saw women being given the right to vote in 1893.

According to the list published on NZ History, some records haven’t survived the last 130 years, and there is only one known woman from Dannevirke on the list: J Wallace.

Oddly enough, there is a list of almost 400 from the Tararua District, including Ormondville, Norsewood and the main townships.

The first story to be explored is that of Isabella Scott, who was born on November 1, 1834 in Montrose Angus, Scotland.

In 1862, she came to New Zealand on board the Arabella, which is where her story starts, Sharyn says.

She would go on to have several marriages and eight children before her death and subsequent burial in the Dannevirke Settlers Cemetery in 1908.

Her tale will be told by her descendant, Noel Bates, from Napier.

Next is a Miss Freeman, who came to New Zealand with her parents and family, Sharyn says.

“She was too young to sign the petition in 1893, but she appears on the electoral roll in 1900 as a stationer.”

Her father imported pianos when the family lived in Ashhurst, and she would go on to own her own shop on High Street, Dannevirke, which would sell stationery and fancy goods.

The grave has about 10 family members, with the remainder at Mangatera.

Sharyn hasn’t been able to track many descendants of the family.

“There were a lot of girls in the family who didn’t marry.”

Sharyn will also show the Edkins graves on the walk, as Catherine Edkins shows up in 1893 on the original electoral roll, with the occupation of teacher.

Her vote was registered in Christchurch, but she went on to be the founding principal for a private school for girls situated in King St, Dannevirke, although an advertisement found in Papers Past mentions The Terrace.

Rewa College staff and pupils. The three Edkins sisters - Catherine, Constance and Alice can be seen in the back right of frame.

Rewa College in King Street.

The school was called Rewa College, after the birthplace of Catherine Grace Edkins in Rewa, Fiji.

Articles found in Papers Past show daughters from a number of prominent families in the district attended there.

Sharyn says there’s little record of Rewa College after 1914 and believes this is because Dannevirke High School, which opened in 1908, was just down the road, so there wasn’t a need for a private school.

The property remained until the 1930s, with the bottom of the house being turned into flats.

It was later demolished and two of the sisters lived in Cole Street.

Another woman on the talk is Margaret Beecher, who also came to Dannevirke from the Canterbury area.

She was named in the Caversham electoral roll.

In 1904, she advertised in the Bush Advocate as having enlarged her premises and as a “thoroughly qualified nurse is now prepared to receive patients who can rely on receiving every attention and comforts”.

The property was called Ardhill House and was believed to be located in Stanley Street.

Sharyn says it was only open for a couple of years, as Margaret’s husband died. She died in 1908.

Sharyn is continuing to research others for the walk, which will be “very much about the women”.

There will also be a display in the Gallery of History about suffrage, and those coming along to the walk can see the display at the gallery and share afternoon tea provided by the Friends of Settlers Cemetery.

The cost to enter the Gallery of History is $5 per person.