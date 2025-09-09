Advertisement
Dannevirke beekeeper urges registration after American Foulbrood disease spreads, beehive destroyed

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

A Dannevirke woman is urging fellow beekeepers to work together and ensure they are registered to stop the spread of the American Foulbrood Disease (AFB) in hives in the area.

Monique Ashford, a registered hobby beekeeper of five years, was left in tears after she received news on August

