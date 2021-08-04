Dannevirke art classes helping kids' development

Hera Katipa, 7, has a go at painting a portrait.

Artist Petra Lund believes in helping children explore their creativity.

She runs art classes in Dannevirke every Saturday and after school in Norsewood.

Each class involves drawing and painting, with Lund guiding the children.

It leaves a lot of room for her pupils to use different ways of using their creativity.

Benny Judge, 6. Each child has their own way of painting the same subject.

"I like them to express themselves," Lund said.

"I try to focus on the process of creating. We don't worry too much about the finished product."

Lund said she was an artist who was self-taught.

"I haven't studied fine art formally.

"I've just always been really creative and always done lots of painting and drawing."

She enjoys teaching children and seeing what they come up with.

"There's no right, perfect way to do it. It's all about exploring colours and different shapes, [and] just having fun."

Cohen Brown, 6. Learning to draw and paint helps children develop their fine motor skills.

Lund said the classes are also a good way of developing other skills in children.

"They're practising fine motor skills.

"It helps with problem solving because of the creative thinking that you have to do."

She said it also helped with their neural development.

Art was something that brought her a lot of joy and Lund believed it could be true for anyone.

"Art encourages you to see the magic and the joy in little things, like painting a little flower.

"You're able to kind of have that mindfulness and appreciate the beauty of something every day."

Lund tries to incorporate that idea into her classes by teaching on the theme of changing seasons, for instance.

"Art encourages you to just stop and appreciate those little things."

For information: Petra's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ArtistPetraLund