An escaped mob of sheep led to the discovery that the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds had been broken into with items stolen.

A&P Show Association president Kirsten Wahlberg found the sheep had got into the grounds’ football field on Wednesday morning.

Police were notified of a burglary at a property on High Street, Dannevirke that occurred between 2pm on Tuesday, June 18, and 10.40am on Wednesday, June 19.

“The stock were out on the soccer field, which is a no-no. Clearly a gate was opened and so we thought it was a bit strange,” Wahlberg said.

Tools, fuel, and machinery were stolen from the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds. Photo / Michaela Gower

“They are not supposed to be out on the soccer field that is not part of their designated area for grazing.”

Upon further investigation, she discovered that tools were out in the show jump practice arena and the caretaker’s locked shed had been broken into

“The door was open into the interior shed inside the big shed and we noticed the door knobs had been smashed off.”

She said tools and machinery had been stolen and fuel siphoned out of the two tractors and a ride-on lawnmower.

“They left them bone dry.”

Wahlberg said while there was minimal damage there had been a hole cut into the fence next to the gate.

“They have taken our trolley and filled it up with all the tools they have taken out and wheeled it out to the gate.”

She said it created an “incredible inconvenience” and was disappointed it had happened.

Police conducted a scene examination on Thursday and are awaiting results to determine further lines of inquiry.

“They don’t have a conscience at all, in that they feel that it is acceptable to be taking from a facility that caters for the community.”

Sheds at the CHB A&P Showgrounds were vandalised recently, by a group of youths who filmed and posted it on Snapchat. Doors were ripped off a shed in the sheep section of the showgrounds, and the property was tagged.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke's Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay newsrooms.




