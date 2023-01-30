Daniel Miller: Auckland flood victim grew up in Napier

Daniel Miller died on Friday night during the Auckland floods. Photo / Supplied

One of four people killed during the tragic Auckland floods over the weekend was raised and schooled in Napier.

Daniel Mark Miller, 34, was found dead in a culvert along an Auckland street in the suburb of Wairau Valley on Friday night following record rainfall and flooding.

The Auckland resident earlier posted a live video on social media filming some of the flooding while offering assistance to people in need.

Miller has been remembered as “an inspiration” and “a beautiful soul” by those close to him.

Napier Boys’ High School confirmed he was a student at the school during 2002 and 2003.

He also attended Henry Hill School in Napier and Napier Intermediate prior to high school.

One of Miller’s friends posted on Facebook that he would be sorely missed.

“You were so cool, always had me in fits of laughter and cheeky giggles whenever we talked.

“You will be missed my friend, you really left a mark and definitely made an impact in the lives of not just mine but so many people.”

Another person added he died trying to help others.

“[Your] willingness to help others without wanting anything in return was one of the many things I admired about you, you were courageous and committed to ur beliefs.

“You are and always will be an inspiration to me my brother.”

Police said in a statement they extend sympathies to Miller’s family and friends. His death has been referred to the Coroner.