Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Tam’s final punch sparks thunderstorm watch for Hawke’s Bay

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for inland Hawke's Bay. Photo / Glenn Taylor

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for inland Hawke's Bay. Photo / Glenn Taylor

The final flurry of fists from Cyclone Tam will hit the central North Island Monday afternoon, prompting MetService to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for inland Hawke’s Bay and neighbouring regions.

MetService meteorologist Alex Holden said that while Cyclone Tam is spinning off the western edge of the Cook Strait, it’s casting long lines of unstable showers across the North Island, with thunderstorms hitting an already sodden Coromandel on Monday morning.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place from 1pm to 9pm Monday for inland Hawke’s Bay, southwestern Gisborne, Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, and Taihape.

“[For Hawke’s Bay] it is up in the ranges and inland, so all the areas down on the coast are unlikely to see anything serious but it is those out to the west and up in the elevated terrain where we are most concerned,” Holden said.

“We are looking at rain rates of between 25 to 40mm an hour, which is proper torrential downpours and hail along with the lightning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“So, it will be quite the unpleasant experience if you find yourself underneath one of those. If you do, make sure not to shelter under tall objects like large trees.”

Civil Defence NZ recommends avoiding standing near tall structures or elevated areas such as towers, tall trees, or hilltops, in thunderstorms as lightning normally strikes the tallest objects in the area.

Fortunately, Holden said this looks to be the last severe thunderstorm warning for a while after a wet Easter weekend for the North Island.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Things start to settle down overnight and into tomorrow,” he said.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today