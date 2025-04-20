MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for inland Hawke's Bay. Photo / Glenn Taylor

The final flurry of fists from Cyclone Tam will hit the central North Island Monday afternoon, prompting MetService to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for inland Hawke’s Bay and neighbouring regions.

MetService meteorologist Alex Holden said that while Cyclone Tam is spinning off the western edge of the Cook Strait, it’s casting long lines of unstable showers across the North Island, with thunderstorms hitting an already sodden Coromandel on Monday morning.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place from 1pm to 9pm Monday for inland Hawke’s Bay, southwestern Gisborne, Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, and Taihape.

“[For Hawke’s Bay] it is up in the ranges and inland, so all the areas down on the coast are unlikely to see anything serious but it is those out to the west and up in the elevated terrain where we are most concerned,” Holden said.

“We are looking at rain rates of between 25 to 40mm an hour, which is proper torrential downpours and hail along with the lightning.