Hawke’s Bay Surf Lifesaving clubs have received a $20,500 donation towards their communication equipment from Hawke’s Bay and Auckland Rotary Clubs.

The surf lifesavers played a key role during the cyclone and were able to jump into action and rescue people from their homes and rooftops and get essential supplies to isolated communities across rivers.

Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue (SAR) coordinator Jess Bennett said the unprecedented weather event and loss of communications at the time highlighted the clubs’ need to have more reliable and versatile equipment.

Ken Haines, Jess Bennett, and Sarnia Brewer with the new radios and pelican pack. Photo / Warren Buckland

“It was nothing we could have specifically trained for, but at the same time we have got a skill set that lends us to being the most appropriate people to help in that situation,” she said.

Stortford Lodge Rotary president Ken Haines said the club felt inspired to give back and help upgrade their communication systems.

The decision was made to donate a combined $20,500 from the Hastings, Stortford Lodge and Warkworth Rotary Clubs.

“The work surf lifeguards carried out earlier this year during and following Cyclone Gabrielle was heroic,” he said.

The donation had enabled the Hawke’s Bay SAR Squad to buy 10 state-of-the-art digital portable radios equipped with microphones, two portable pelican charging cases, and four single chargers.

The Hawke’s Bay Search Rescue Squad is made up of the four Hawke’s Bay Surf Life Saving clubs at Waimārama, Ocean Beach, Westshore and Pacific at Ahuriri Beach.

The radios will provide a modern and more capable approach for the surf life saving clubs across Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

“It enables us to better communicate and keep our lifeguards safe when we are on call-outs and do our job on the beaches,” she said.

The pelican packs are cases the radios are stored in and allow for the equipment to charge on the go while also protecting the radios from the outdoor elements.

The clubs previously used radios that worked on a line of sight capacity, which proved useless when cellphone communications were down across Hawke’s Bay and radios were needed to communicate.

“We had much cheaper radios that worked on a VHF network, but they weren’t able to get the range that we can on these. Once we get onto a digital network, particular areas will have much better range down our coastline,” Bennett said.

The upgrade is important for the club as the search and rescue teams no longer just operate on the beaches, but work up and down the coast.

