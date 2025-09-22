With support from mana whenua, a safe passage for fish has been created through the culvert via a special “fish ladder” – an innovation that provides a kind of guide for the fish to travel upstream without disruption.

The rebuild was welcomed by farmers living in the area for the secure access it will now provide, more than two years after it was severely damaged.

For Gail and Greg Mitchell, of Mitchell Dairy Farms, the culvert is a lifeline that provides access for the families on the three farms they own at the end of the road.

The Patoka Culvert has been designed with a "fish ladder" to accommodate aquatic life passing through the crossing.

This access ensures they can go about their everyday lives, getting children to and from school, and allows for the comings and goings of milk tankers and other farm supplies and needs.

Gail said since the cyclone, the crossing had been reduced to one lane, which caused ongoing concerns regarding the security and stability of the temporary access, as well as the prospect of potentially being cut off again in another weather event.

“It makes a huge difference to us to have this new two-lane culvert repair completed – we can go about our business knowing the culvert is secure.

“With every bridge that’s rebuilt, every road returned to two lanes, it feels like we are slowly putting the cyclone behind us.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said while everybody could see the importance of rebuilding and repairing large bridges that were heavily damaged or destroyed by the cyclone, these smaller projects were just as vital for communities and the local economy.

“It’s been great to see the innovation and cooperation that’s gone into this project and to know that the community now has safe, secure and resilient access – giving them peace of mind that they can go about their lives and business without worrying about the next weather event.”

The construction cost for this project was $1.8 million, 83% of which was funded by New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

The construction of a new Rissington Bridge begins this month.

It will be 78.3m long and 8.2m wide and the bridge deck will be 1.3m higher, reducing vulnerability to future flood events.

Designed for two full traffic lanes, the bridge would meet the needs of modern heavy vehicles at the same time as being future-proofed for New Zealand’s largest permitted truck loads, including overweight loads via special permit.