Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Cyclone Gabrielle: Hawke’s Bay in desperate need of more Government funding to clean up silt

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Silt removal work is under way near Dartmoor Rd, but more funds are needed if it is to continue. Photo / Warren Buckland

Silt removal work is under way near Dartmoor Rd, but more funds are needed if it is to continue. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has issued an impassioned plea to any new government for more funding to help move an estimated 1,200,000 cubic metres of silt and debris that remains blanketing the region.

So

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today